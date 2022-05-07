SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE:PRG opened at $28.14 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.