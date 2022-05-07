SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

