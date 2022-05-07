SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 494.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gatos Silver worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

