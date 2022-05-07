SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Alector worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alector by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alector by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

ALEC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

