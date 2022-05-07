SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.