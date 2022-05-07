SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

