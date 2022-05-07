SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.