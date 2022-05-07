SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

