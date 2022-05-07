SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.22. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

