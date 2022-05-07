SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.55 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

