SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,447 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TriState Capital worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TriState Capital stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.