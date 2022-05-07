SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,716 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 955.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

MHK stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

