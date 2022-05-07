SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.05. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

