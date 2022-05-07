SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 164,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

NYSE WSM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

