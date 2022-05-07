SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,417 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

