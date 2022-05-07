SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 158,458 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,761.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

