SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,030 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

