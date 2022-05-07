SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 226,303 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,303 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of 8X8 worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

