SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

OLED stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

