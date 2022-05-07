SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 517 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $493.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $466.56 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,206. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

