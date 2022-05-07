SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,348 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

TRN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.