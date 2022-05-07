SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Endava by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

