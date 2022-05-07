SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.