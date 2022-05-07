SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

