SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

