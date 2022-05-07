Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($105.26) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($169.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €88.20 ($92.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($191.58).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

