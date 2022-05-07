Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €144.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €144.00 ($151.58) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ETR:SAE opened at €88.20 ($92.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of €79.61 and a 200 day moving average of €108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1-year high of €182.00 ($191.58).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

