Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($71.22). The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.83.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.