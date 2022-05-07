Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($74.74) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

ETR:SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($71.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.99 and its 200 day moving average is €58.83.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

