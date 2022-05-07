Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.86 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $311.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.