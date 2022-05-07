SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

