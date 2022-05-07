Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

