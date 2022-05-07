Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 70,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

