Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 31,642 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,093,495 shares in the company, valued at $30,701,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $174.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 27.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

