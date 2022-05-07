Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

