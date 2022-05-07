SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,164,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.