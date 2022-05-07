Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

TOY stock opened at C$47.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$37.88 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.20.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

