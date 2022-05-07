SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 11469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.
The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.