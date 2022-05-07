SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 11469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

