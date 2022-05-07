Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Up 2.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.57 and last traded at $96.57. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Standex International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

