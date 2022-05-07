StarTek (SRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

