Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Stellantis worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,273,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $54,231,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $33,409,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

