Stephen Cavoli Sells 20,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.