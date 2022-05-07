StockNews.com Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

