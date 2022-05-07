StockNews.com Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Buy

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $380.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

