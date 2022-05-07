StockNews.com Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to “Buy”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

