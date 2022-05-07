StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Buy

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,311 shares of company stock worth $104,229. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

