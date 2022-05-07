StockNews.com Upgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to “Strong-Buy”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

