StockNews.com Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.