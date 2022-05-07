StockNews.com Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

