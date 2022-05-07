StockNews.com Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to “Buy”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.02 on Thursday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

