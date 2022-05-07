StockNews.com Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Buy

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

LAZ opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.44. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

